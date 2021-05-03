Why buying glasses online has more advantages than buying from an optician 

3 May 2021

By Roger Jones

roger@TheCork.ie

When buying a pair of high-quality glasses, the first thing that comes to mind is an optician’s shop. From trying on many different frames to choosing the right lenses and receiving professional advice, you can expect a comprehensive service here.

But this kind of eye care is not exactly cheap. In addition, opticians’ shops are not open 24 hours a day and may close at any time due to possible new pandemic regulations. So what is the alternative? Ordering glasses online from the comfort of your home. Here are some of the many benefits of buying prescription glasses from an online optician.

Try on glasses online

Many spectacle wearers head to an optician for the convenience of trying on different pairs of glasses. But online opticians have also made it possible to try on a wide range of frames from various brands. Technically advanced virtual mirrors allow you to put on different glasses and view yourself in high quality from all sides and angles. No need to register or store any data.

Have a wide selection at your disposal

Even though optician shops have a decent selection of glasses, they can’t match the number of brands and models available online. This is because online shops usually have large warehouses that keep a wide variety of glasses in stock for immediate shipment. If you are looking for a certain brand, shape, colour or material, you will find it on the internet in seconds.

Measure your eyes yourself

Online opticians offer spectacle wearers the opportunity to determine important factors such as their face shape, glasses size and pupillary distance themselves. During the ordering process, professional opticians offer to guide you through the calculation of these details in just a few steps, without you having to leave your home. In addition, you will find many more expert tips on your visual impairment and spectacle prescription. In most cases, a well-trained customer service team is available to answer any further questions you may have.

Get your money back if you’re not satisfied

Once you’ve fallen in love with a pair of glasses, you’ll find that several online opticians offer free delivery and a money-back guarantee. So if your glasses don’t suit you despite the advice given by the online shop, you can simply send them back – without having to pay anything for the service. This not only saves spectacle wearers money and time – it also gives them the freedom to order more than one model to test at home. For example, Lentiamo offers you a 30 day money-back guarantee, if you’re not satisfied with the product, return it for a full refund.

Save money

Buying prescription and reading glasses online is cheaper overall than buying them in an optician’s shop. This is because online opticians don’t pay rent, for example, and therefore have lower expenses. These savings are reflected in the prices and deliveries of spectacles: online opticians offer their services up to 50% cheaper.