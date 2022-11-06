Cork Lotto winner

6 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Lotto bonus for online Cork player who scoops €142,616 prize in Saturday night’s draw

An online Lotto player in Co Cork (the town name not yet revealed) was the biggest winner in Saturday night’s €3.9 million draw after matching 5 numbers and the bonus to scoop a massive €142,616 in the main Lotto draw.

The lucky player who purchased their ticket in-App or online at www.lottery.ie matched five numbers and the bonus ball and will now claim a cash prize of €142,616.

The Lotto numbers from last night’s draw (Saturday 5th November) were: 08, 12, 18, 20, 23, 43 and the bonus number was: 25.

The National Lottery has confirmed that a notification to the user’s online account and a separate email has now been sent to the lucky Cork ticket holder. The online winner should contact the National Lottery prize claims team on 1800 666 222 or email claims@lottery.ie and arrangements will be made for them to claim their prize.

While there was no winner of last night’s €3,973,425 Lotto jackpot, there were more than 104,000 players who won prizes. This Wednesday’s Lotto jackpot (9th November) will roll to an estimated €4.2 million.

A National Lottery spokesperson said,