Conductor David Brophy with RTÉ Concert Orchestra in Cork City Hall

6 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Conductor David Brophy guides RTÉ Concert Orchestra in Cork City Hall concert

Cork Orchestral Society makes a welcome return with an exciting program for autumn/winter 2022. They are pleased to announce twelve spectacular shows taking place in venues across Cork city including a highlight featuring the RTE Concert Orchestra on November 19 in Cork City Hall.

Conductor David Brophy guides the RTÉ Concert Orchestra through an enthralling, wide-ranging programme featuring Beethoven’s Egmont Overture; the live world premiere of Paul Frost’s Burning of Cork; a Slavonic Dance by Dvořák; and Lyric FM’s Aedin Gormley will narrate Prokofiev’s popular “symphonic fairy tale for children”, Peadar agus an Mac Tíre (Peter and the Wolf) on November 19, in City Hall.

Conor Palliser conducts the Cork School of Music Symphony Orchestra in an afternoon performance of Otto Nicolai’s Merrry Wives of Windsor Overture; the Prelude to Max Bruch’s oratorio Odysseus, and the Prelude to Meistersinger von Nürnberg by Richard Wagner in this FREE lunchtime concert in the Curtis Auditorium on November 19.

Dubliner David Brophy studied in Trinity College Dublin – gaining a Bachelor of Music (Performance) degree as well as in England and Holland. He later studied under conductor Gerhard Markson. He has conducted the National Chamber Choir of Ireland, the Dublin Orchestral Players, and the RTÉ National Symphony Orchestra, before being appointed Principal Conductor of the RTÉ Concert Orchestra (RTÉCO). His career, while primarily based in Ireland, has brought him to many parts of Europe, Africa, America and Canada. While conducting the RTÉ NSO, he performed in front of over 80,000 people at the opening ceremony of The Special Olympics World Games in 2003. As Principal Conductor of the RTÉCO Brophy conducted the orchestra in front of Queen Elizabeth II at The Convention Centre Dublin on her state visit to Ireland in May 2011.

Speaking on the launch of the new season programme Artistic Director of Cork Orchestral Society Tom Crowley of said: “We’re looking forward to the launch of Cork Orchestral Society’s long awaited 2022 Autumn Season. This will be a celebration of symphonic orchestral music, and we have pulled out all the stops! We begin with the National Symphony Orchestra, Ireland’s largest professional symphony orchestra, making a proud return to Cork on September 24th with a captivating programme of Slavic music. This marks the first of no less than seven orchestral programmes we are excited to present in Cork before year’s end. Another highlight will be welcoming the RTE Concert Orchestra back to City Hall (November 19th) where they will perform a world live premier of “The Burning of Cork Suite”, a recent composition by Cork composer Paul Frost. To mention that the season will include Handel’s Messiah (featuring Cork Baroque Players and Madrigal ’75) only now is a testament to the wealth of high quality orchestral music on offer this season. Our offering also includes two wonderful string quartet concerts with the Pirosmani Quartet and the Solas Quartet and a host of other musical treats.”

All details, and tickets, are available at www.corkorchestralsociety.ie

Concert Dates