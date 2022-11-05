Dairygold officially opens Co-Op Superstores Ballinhassig

5 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Dairygold welcomed guests to the official opening of its new Co-Op Superstores in Ballinhassig, Co. Cork yesterday. The new store is part of an €11.5 million investment by Dairygold to enhance its retail store network creating a modern retail offering, purpose built to serve customers’ needs into the future.

The investment has significantly improved the store’s physical appearance, creating a state-of-the-art retail store for local farmers and the wider community of Ballinhassig. The store itself has been transformed into a modern shopping environment offering an extensive range of farm supplies including dairy hygiene, animal health and farm equipment and a range of solid fuel, DIY powertools, workwear, general hardware and household essentials. The expansion also comprises of a modern, fit for purpose feed store and yard with ample parking available to customers.

Speaking at the opening, Liam O’Flaherty, General Manager of Dairygold Agribusiness said: “We have cultivated a very loyal customer base down through the years and we work hard to ensure that we can service our customers, new and existing, with the best range of products and services to maintain that loyalty. That is what our overall store investment plan was all about, creating a network of modern stores, offering the best service and widest product range. The work done by the team here in Ballinhassig to get the new store up and running has been exceptional and we are grateful for their hard work and efforts.”

The store remained open all throughout Covid-19 and its associated lockdowns as an essential retail service, with staff working hard to service the needs of their customers.

Commenting on the occasion, John O’Gorman, Chairman, Dairygold said: “When we commenced the Store Investment Plan, it was important that the outcome was a sophisticated network of stores fit for our member’s purposes. The end result here in Ballinhassig has achieved just that. I want to congratulate the staff and management team on what they have worked hard to achieve here. As always, Dairygold is committed to doing what it can, now and into the future, to provide the infrastructure that will allow our farming members to grow their farms and improve their incomes.”

About Co-Op SuperStores

Co-Op Superstores is the retail division of Dairygold Co-Operative Society Ltd. Co-Op Superstores operates 26 stores across the Munster counties of Cork, Limerick, Tipperary and Clare as well as an online store, www.coopsuperstores.ie. It is Munster’s largest supplier of Farm Inputs and offers an extensive range of Building Supplies, DIY, Paint, Fuel, Electrical, Household, Garden, Pet & Equine and Workwear.