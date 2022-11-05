East Cork man wins Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy award

5 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Tom Meade Wins IACP Southern Regional Award

The Irish Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (IACP) has honoured Tom Meade MIACP of Killeagh, East Cork with the Southern Regional Award.

Mr Meade has served on the Southern Region Committee for many years and became chairperson in 2015, a

role he approached with dedication and loyalty. He has been a vital resource in the establishment of

committees in other areas of the country, expanding the opportunities for networking and educational

workshops for IACP members. Tom divides his time between his twin passions for farming and his counselling

practice, supporting people who want more from life. He is based in Ballyglassin, Killeagh and offers in-person

and online counselling.

ACP Cathaoirleach Séamus Sheedy stated:

“I congratulate Tom Meade our Southern Regional Award recipient for the many outstanding contributions he

has made to the counselling and psychotherapy profession. Tom is known for his support of members and his

commitment not just in his region but all over the country.” Tom played a key role in the formation of the

Western Regional Committee, which was officially launched at a network event in May of 2016.”

Commenting following the award Tom Meade stated:

“I was delighted and honoured to receive this award. I have always been committed to supporting members across the Southern Region and beyond. I would like to thank the Southern Regional Committee for their nomination and I look forward to continuing to supporting members into the future.”

The awards ceremony was at the IACP 7th annual conference held on the 15th of October 2022 at the Galway

Bay Hotel.

The IACP was established in 1981 to identify, develop and maintain professional standards of excellence

in counselling and psychotherapy. Our work promotes best practice and the development of the

profession. The IACP represents more than 5,000 members based in communities all over the country

and is the largest Counselling and Psychotherapy Association in Ireland. More information is available

from the IACP’s website www.iacp.ie