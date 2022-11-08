Cork Business Association visit Lord Mayor

8 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

News in brief: photos

The top table of the Cork Business Association yesterday paid an official visit to the Lord Mayor’s chambers. The CBA – as it is better known – aims to represent the interests of its members by lobbying key stakeholders in Cork city. The Association has an Executive consisting of leading business figures from around the city and four working committees with a focus on: Infrastructure, Transport & Finance; Security & Environment; Social, Communications, Tourism; & Membership.