Cork Business Association visit Lord Mayor

8 November 2022
By Tom Collins
tom@TheCork.ie

News in brief: photos

The top table of the Cork Business Association yesterday paid an official visit to the Lord Mayor’s chambers. The CBA – as it is better known – aims to represent the interests of its members by lobbying key stakeholders in Cork city. The Association has an Executive consisting of leading business figures from around the city and four working committees with a focus on: Infrastructure, Transport & Finance; Security & Environment; Social, Communications, Tourism; & Membership.

Claire Nash, CBA Chairperson (Nash 19); Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde and Kevin Herlihy, CBA President (Herlihy’s Centra) at The Lord Mayor’s Chambers, Cork City Hall.
Photo Joleen Cronin

In front of the photographs of previous Lords Mayor: Claire Nash, CBA Chairperson (Nash 19); Lord Mayor of Cork Cllr Deirdre Forde; Kevin Herlihy, CBA President (Herlihy’s Centra); Sean McCarthy, CBA Executive (SOHO Group) and Helen Murphy, CBA Business and Communications Manager at The Lord Mayor’s Chambers, Cork City Hall
Photo Joleen Cronin

BUSINESS, NEWS
