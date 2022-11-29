Women’s Health Winter Study Evening at Mater Private

29 November 2022

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Over 300 medical professionals from Cork and throughout the country participated in a women’s health study evening hybrid event hosted by Mater Private Network Cork at its new Centre for Women’s Health.

The topics addressed included urinary incontinence, endometriosis, menopause, transvaginal laser and magnetic stimulation of the pelvic floor and issues and management.

Presentations were delivered by the medical team at the Centre for Women’s Health which includes Prof Barry O’Reilly, Dr Aoife McSweeney, Dr Alex O’Brien, Dr Susan Wilso and Elaine Dilloughery and Michelle O’Brien, both from the specialist nursing team at Mater Private Network Cork.

Prof Barry O’Reilly, consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Mater Private Network Cork, said, until now, there was no overall private women’s healthcare facility nationally providing comprehensive, specialised care for women’s health issues.

“We are committed to increasing access to healthcare opportunities by engaging in community partnerships and advancing referral systems for GPs. The new facility is the single biggest investment by the private healthcare sector into women’s health,” he said.

The service is supported further through referrals to other Mater Private Network specialties that are all available on site in Cork, including women’s cardiology, general surgery, urology, pain management and gastroenterology.