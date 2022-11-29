15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
29th November, 2022

Women’s Health Winter Study Evening at Mater Private

29 November 2022
By Tony Forde
tony@TheCork.ie

Over 300 medical professionals from Cork and throughout the country participated in a women’s health study evening hybrid event hosted by Mater Private Network Cork at its new Centre for Women’s Health.

The topics addressed included urinary incontinence, endometriosis, menopause, transvaginal laser and magnetic stimulation of the pelvic floor and issues and management.

Presentations were delivered by the medical team at the Centre for Women’s Health which includes Prof Barry O’Reilly, Dr Aoife McSweeney, Dr Alex O’Brien, Dr Susan Wilso and Elaine Dilloughery and Michelle O’Brien, both from the specialist nursing team at Mater Private Network Cork.

Prof Barry O’Reilly, consultant in obstetrics and gynaecology at Mater Private Network Cork, said, until now, there was no overall private women’s healthcare facility nationally providing comprehensive, specialised care for women’s health issues.

“We are committed to increasing access to healthcare opportunities by engaging in community partnerships and advancing referral systems for GPs. The new facility is the single biggest investment by the private healthcare sector into women’s health,” he said.

The service is supported further through referrals to other Mater Private Network specialties that are all available on site in Cork, including women’s cardiology, general surgery, urology, pain management and gastroenterology.

Shelia Kingston, Parklands Surgery and Dr Ciarán Donovan, Parklands Surgery attending the Women’s Health Winter Study Evening hybrid event in the new Centre for Women’s Health at Mater Private Network Cork. The event hosted over 300 medical professionals from Munster and beyond.
Photo Darragh Kane

Avril Coleman, Territory Manager Mater Private and Julie Burns, OB Medical Ballincollig attending the Women’s Health Winter Study Evening hybrid event in the new Centre for Women’s Health at Mater Private Network Cork. The event hosted over 300 medical professionals from Munster and beyond.
Photo Darragh Kane

Elaine Dilloughery, Dr.Susan Wilson, Michelle O’Brien, Specialist Nursing CNMI, Prof.Barry O’Reilly, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist, Dr.Alex O’Brien, General Practitioner in Women’s Health, Dr Aoife McSweeney, Consultant Obstetrician & Gynaecologist Dr.Louise Nestor and Jody Hallahan, Mater Private attending the Women’s Health Winter Study Evening hybrid event in the new Centre for Women’s Health at Mater Private Network Cork. The event hosted over 300 medical professionals from Munster and beyond.
Photo Darragh Kane

Dr. Louise Nestor and Dr Aoife McSweeney, consultant Obstetrician & gynaecologist Mater Private attending the Women’s Health Winter Study Evening hybrid event in the new Centre for Women’s Health at Mater Private Network Cork. The event hosted over 300 medical professionals from Munster and beyond.
Photo Darragh Kane

