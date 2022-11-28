Christmas Gift Ideas That Will Knock Their Socks Off

28 November 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

As we move into December, Christmas is just around the corner. And, if you didn’t use BlackFriday to your advantage, it means that now is the time to get started on your Christmas shopping.

However, whether you’re participating in a Secret Santa with your coworkers, or shopping for a special someone, there’s no denying that buying presents is tough. In fact, a recent study into the psychology of gift-giving found that 7-10 people associated gift-giving with feelings of high stress and anxiety.

There are many reasons for these anxieties, for example:

The rising cost of living means that many of us are wondering if our budget can accommodate the costs of Christmas.

We don’t want to spend money on things people will not like or appreciate.

There are sometimes too many options around when we’re shopping, making it difficult to decide what to get.

With that in mind, here are some top gift ideas that will knock your loved one’s socks off this year.

Gifts for someone who…loves to drive.

If your friend or loved one loves hitting the open road, there are plenty of gifts you can buy that will support their hobbies (without having to buy them a brand-new set of wheels). For example, you could help personalise their car by buying them a unique, personalised number plate from Platehunter.com. This way, every time they get behind the wheel, they do so in style!

Gifts for someone who…loves the theatre.

While there are plenty of great theatre shows to buy tickets for in and around Cork (such as Sleeping Beauty at the Cork Opera House), these aren’t the only options when it comes to surprising the theatre fan in your life. For example, you could buy them tickets to a show further afield, such as in London or another major city. Alternatively, you can bring theatre to their living room through a subscription service, such as National Theatre At Home.

Gifts for someone…special.

If you’re looking for a thoughtful gift for someone special, it’s always better to opt for something personal and sentimental. This means it’s time to put your creativity to the test by making your own presents. For example, you could print out a series of your favourite memories and turn them into a collage or scrapbook. Not only will making your own gifts and presents make them that much more meaningful, but it can also be a great way to keep the costs down!

Gifts for someone who…is a thrillseeker.

The best gifts are not necessarily those you’ll find wrapped up under the tree. In fact, a recent study found that 62% of adults would rather be gifted an experience over a physical present. As a result, this opens up a new world of opportunities when buying something for that adventurous friend or family member. For example, you could stay closer to home by treating them to a few spins around

Cork’s festive skating rink, or even sign them up to try something completely new and out of their comfort zones such as bouldering or kayaking.

Gifts for someone who…cooks up a storm.

Whether you’re constantly ringing your mum to ask for recipes, or pining after an invite to a certain friend’s house, there are plenty of gifts out there for people who love to cook. For example, you could buy them new kitchen equipment, such as cutlery, or something a little more personal, such as a customised apron with their name on it! Alternatively, you could sign them up for cooking or culinary classes. If you attend alongside them, you may be able to return the favour by eventually cooking them a meal too!

Gifts for someone who…loves to read.

They say that reading is one of life’s great joys, which is perhaps why book sales tend to peak around the holidays. However, instead of handing out vouchers, try to focus on finding books you know the recipient would really love, or books that mean something personal to you. For example, if a book helped you navigate your way through a tough time, pass it on to a friend who may be experiencing a similar situation. If a book made you laugh out loud, pass it on to a friend in need of a chuckle. Be sure to let them know the reasons why you chose that book, as this makes the gift a lot more special and personal. You could even ask for them to return the favour by sending a book recommendation your way!