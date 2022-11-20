Environmentally friendly festive skating in Cork

20 November 2022

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

In a ‘cool move’, Cool Running Events, the event management company behind Cork’s Alpine Skate Trail and Ice Rink, and Ice Skating Blanchardstown, is pleased to announce a move to environmentally friendly fuel, HVO, to power its rinks this festive season.

HVO, or Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil, is a new and superior type of biodiesel made from biological material, making it one of the cleanest, greenest fuels on the market. Switching to HVO was a decision made by Cool Running Events in line with company efforts to reduce local emissions and CO2. As a drop-in fuel it will be used to power the generators at both sites.

The major advantages of using HVO fuel are significantly reduced harmful emissions through much-improved burning efficiency and lower CO2 emissions, which are better for the environment. By using HVO, which is biodegradable, non-toxic, and odour-free, Cool Running Events will also significantly reduce its nitrogen oxide (NOx), particulate matter (PM), and carbon monoxide (CO) emissions. High cetane number means HVO is more easily ignited for smoother running, greater power and cleaner performance. As it is distributed, handled and stored in the same way as traditional fuel, there is no compromise on reliability.

Speaking at the announcement of the move to HVO, Orla O’Neill, Creative Director at Cool Running Events, said “Our transition to HVO will positively impact our carbon performance immediately. We estimate a 90% reduction of CO2 emissions this festive season in Cork and Dublin. While moving to HVO brings a significant cost increase over traditional fuel, we are absorbing this cost and not passing it on to our customers as we feel the business, and not the customers are responsible for the carbon performance of the event. This adoption is an important milestone in our mission to be more environmentally friendly; and we will continue to monitor new technologies and innovation to ensure we are at the forefront of clean and efficient sustainable solutions for all our facilities.”

Adam Kiernan from Kiernan Oil in Dublin said “We are delighted to be supplying Cool Running Events with our ground-breaking HVO product. This is a great opportunity to facilitate Cool Running Events in their bid to become more environmentally conscious.”

Ronan McDermot from Tria Oil Group in Cork said “Our aim is to assist companies in the Irish market to significantly reduce emissions produced by transport, fleet vehicles and plant machinery today. Our drop in fuel (Gd+HVO) is unmatched in performance and technology, because it reduces Greenhouse Gases by up to 92%, with case studies available to support this. With no engine modification required, zero capital expenditure, and no change to infrastructure, it’s a game changer. We are seeing more and more companies switching to Gd+ HVO.”

Elaborating on other environmentally conscious measures Cool Running Events has adopted, Orla O’Neill added “Each year we reuse 100% of our decorations, either on the same site or at an alternative site; while any additional decorative requirements needed this year, such as artificial Christmas trees, are pre-loved and were purchased second-hand where possible. One study found that if an artificial tree is reused for up to five years, its carbon footprint will be smaller than buying a real tree every year. We estimate that the artificial trees purchased this year will be used for a minimum of ten years. We are also working towards a zero landfill policy, and Greenstar is facilitating us in this regard.”

Ireland’s only authentic skate trail opened on November 4th in Cork, winding its way along a 400m path within a marquee at Fota House and Gardens. For less confident skaters, a covered ice rink is a new addition to the Cork offering for 2022. While in Dublin, Ice Skating Blanchardstown, Ireland’s largest ice rink, opens on November 18th. Both locations will operate until January 29th, 2023. Orla O’Neill added “To ensure the fun continues no matter the weather in Cork,, this year the Alpine Skate Trail and the Ice Rink will be fully covered to ensure guests are protected from the elements.”

Cool Running Events has been creating unique experiences in Ireland since 2007. As Ireland’s largest ice rink operator, it specialises in the production, management, and marketing of pop-up events. In 2021, the Cork based company acquired Zipit Forest Adventures – Ireland’s biggest high ropes course.