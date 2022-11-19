What happening in Carrigaline?

19 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Twinning

The Mayor of Carrigaline twin town Kirchseein, Germany Jan Paeplow and Annette Schmidt of the Mayor’s office paid a visit to Carrigaline over last weekend. They were met and hosted by Twinning Chairman Jim Kelly and his wife Michelle. During the short stay they visited and met personnel of the Men’s Shed, Tidy Towns HeadQuarters and the Art Gallery. They had an informal meeting with local County Councillors Séamus Mc Grath and Jack White. They were also given a tour of our beautiful countryside. The visitors were delighted with their visit and grateful for the great welcome and hospitality they received from all whom they met..

Carrigaline which is also twinned with Guidel in Brittany is at present negotiating a twinning charter with Newport, Pennsylvania USA. Enquiries Jim Kelly 086 232 1064.

Owenabue Garden and Flower Club Carrigaline

Owenabue Garden and Flower Club Carrigaline welcomes Jane Morgan of Fab Flowers to demonstrate flower arrangements on the theme of “Christmas” at the ‘Christmas Club Night’ on Monday November 28th at 8.00pm in St. Mary’s National School, Waterpark, Carrigaline. There will also be a ‘Plants and Home Produce Sales Table’ . Visitors are very welcome €7.

Pipe Band

Carrigaline Pipe Band took up a collection which was very well supported in Barry Collins SuperValu Shopping Mall last Saturday. During the day younger drummers demonstrated the art of playing in the band. A major recruitment campaign is on at present with school children being given the opportunity to learn piping and drumming. The band have their own dedicated tutors in both piping and drumming who teach weekly in the Bandroom. Beginners, intermediate and advanced players are welcome. The band practices every Thursday night from 7.00pm until 9.00pm. Enquiries Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

Tidy Towns

This year’s Gold Medal win by Carrigaline Tidy Towns has energised the committee and volunteers to endeavour to do better again next year. The adjudicator’s report is being analysed and opportunities for improvement are being identified. More daffodil bulbs were planted last Saturday and more planting will continue in the weeks ahead. The Tidy Towns committee meets next Tuesday to make arrangements for the forthcoming AGM. Tidy Towns were visited on Saturday morning by Twinning Chairman Jim Kelly and Jan Paeplow the Mayor of Kirchseeon, Bavaria Carrigaline’s twin town. The Mayor was impressed by the train sculptor on Bothar Guidel and the Pottery Sculptor in the parklet where he met the Tidy Towns volunteers who were having a welcome cupán tae at HQ.

The Wren

After a two year break due to Covid the Carrigaline Wren Boys Street Festival will be held on Main Street again this year on St Stephen’s Day December 26th. They plan to parade down the street for 11.00am. The South Union Hunt also meets in Carrigaline that morning and is due on Main Street at 12 noon. This year the new Pottery Road should help traffic flow and facilitate diversions. Enquiries 087 813 7990.

Men’s Shed

The Carrigaline Men’s Shed continue to fit out their new 4,000 sq ft Shed with equipment, shelving and cupboards. Last week they were gifted with a modern chop saw. The Shedders plan to complete the polytunnel in readiness for next year’s growing season. Last Saturday the Men’s Shed was visited by Jan Paeplow the Mayor of Kirchseeon, Bavaria and Annette Schmidt of the Mayor’s office accompanied by Chairman of Twinning Jim Kelly and Michelle Kelly. The Mayor was very interested in the concept of the Men’s Shed and asked many questions. Barry Cogan, Chairman of the Men’s Shed presented the Mayor with a bird feeder to mark his visit. The Men’s Shed choir who practice every Tuesday have at least three performances before Christmas. New members welcome enquiries Roger Morrissey 087 220 3547.

Comhaltas

Comhaltas na Dúglaise which has a busy schedule in the weeks ahead hold their AGM in Douglas GAA on this Thursday November 24th followed by refreshments and a trad session. The branch has been invited to play in the City Hall as part of International Children’s Day on Sunday November 20th where one of the youth groups will perform. They are also invited to play for the ‘Clandesert and Lennox Robinson ‘awards night in Douglas Library Friday November 25th between 6.00pm and 7.30pm and ‘Lunchtime at the Listening Lounge’ on Saturday December 10th between 12 and 1.00pm. Enquiries douglas@comhaltas.net.