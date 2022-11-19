Switching on of Mitchelstown Christmas Lights today

19 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Christmas officially begins in Mitchelstown Saturday, November 19 at 4:30pm-6pm.

The town’s Christmas lights will be switched on at a family-friendly festive event full of Christmas cheer brought to you by ALDI Ireland and the Mitchelstown Business Association.

Come along and see the magical ALDI Christmas truck, arrive in the Square at 4.30pm, along with Kevin the Carrot, Mrs Claus, and the Elves, who will have some tasty treats for the children. The big man, Santa himself, will be hitching a lift with the Mitchelstown Fire Brigade, and word is that the Grinch is also planning on making an appearance, so everyone will need to keep an eye out for him!

Kevin the Carrot will start the countdown at 5:55pm, and the Christmas tree lights will be switched on at 6pm sharp!

Running Order:

4.30pm – The event will officially start with the arrival of the ALDI truck, Kevin the Carrot, the Elves and Mrs Claus.

5.30pm – The pre-switch celebrations start in the Square, with festive songs.

5.55pm – Kevin the Carrot will be invited to start the countdown for the switching on of the tree lights.

6.00pm – LIGHTS ON!!!

6.05pm – Mitchelstown Fire Brigade to escort Santa into the Square.

Christmas at Mitchelstown

ALDI is extending its support of Christmas in Mitchelstown by sponsoring the new Christmas tree, which will join the ALDI-sponsored snowmen as the town’s festive centrepiece. The tree stands at eight metres high, with built-in energy-saving LED lights that will ensure it is running as efficiently as possible.