OUT OF ORDER: Cork City Public Bike Scheme

17 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork City Centre: Previously sponsored by Coca Cola’s Coke Zero, it’s reported that the quality of the bike rental scheme has fallen since that sponsorship ended – its now branded as TFI’s BikeShare.ie

Labour Party Cork city Rep Peter Horgan has called for an audit of the bike share scheme to take place saying that there are too many instances of networks being out of order or not operational.

“We need to see value for money on our Bike Share Scheme in Cork,” said Mr Horgan who has campaigned for some years to expand the scheme to the Southern suburbs of Blackrock and Douglas.

“We have been promised e-bike capability but the instances when stations are out of order doesn’t help confidence in the scheme. I want to see it expanded to growing suburbs to provide that option of alternative sustainable transport., Just this week the city Council decries the increase in traffic. Well, offer alternatives. Where is the blockage? Where is the lack of funds? We hear from Central Government that walking and cycling projects should be prioritised. This scheme is the most popular outside of Dublin. Let’s get an audit on the problems facing it and fix them and expand.”