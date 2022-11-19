15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
19th November, 2022

Accountancy firm ‘McAvoy & Associates’ celebrate 25 years in business

19 November 2022
By Bryan Smyth
McAvoy & Associates, Chartered Accountants, one of Cork’s bettwe known tax and business advisory firms recently celebrated 25 years in business.

To mark the occasion the firm held a celebratory reception for over 120 clients and friends at The Maldron Hotel, South Mall.

Guest speaker was the Chairman of the Captains of Cork Industry, “Reggie”.

Following a successful career working in a senior role as a tax partner with a Big Four practice, Joe McAvoy decided in 1997 to set up a specialist tax advisory firm, McAvoy & Associates to advise a wide range of business owners on tax and financial matters.

The firm has grown substantially since its early days and now also provides expert business advice to its clients. Its directors include Dara Burke, who is head of tax and Shane Carroll who leads its Business Advisory department.

Joe McAvoy, McAvoy & Associates, speaking at the McAvoy & Associates, Chartered Accountants, 25 year celebration at The Maldron Hotel, Cork.
Tom Linehan and Ray Reidy both Foot Solutions at the McAvoy & Associates, Chartered Accountants, 25 year celebration at The Maldron Hotel, Cork.
Dean Cunningham , solicitor and Mark Flavin, 3B1 at the McAvoy & Associates, Chartered Accountants, 25 year celebration at The Maldron Hotel, Cork.
Joe McAvoy, (right) founder ; Dara Burke, head of tax McAvoy's and Shane Carroll, head of business advisory and 'Reggie' guest speaker Chairman of the Captains of Cork Industry at McAvoy & Associates, Chartered Accountants, one of Corks most successful tax and business advisory firms celebrating 25 years in business, when they held a reception for over 120 clients and friends at The Maldron Hotel, Cork.
Tom and Paula Falvey, Westbrook housing at the McAvoy & Associates, Chartered Accountants, 25 year celebration at The Maldron Hotel, Cork.
Ken O'Mahony, Anna Ward and Denis McCarthy at the McAvoy & Associates, Chartered Accountants, 25 year celebration at The Maldron Hotel, Cork.
Margaret Kelleher, Lisney's and Margaret McKenzie, McAvoy's at the McAvoy & Associates, Chartered Accountants, 25 year celebration at The Maldron Hotel, Cork.
Garry Murphy and Ciara Coleman both McAvoy's at the McAvoy & Associates, Chartered Accountants, 25 year celebration at The Maldron Hotel, Cork.
