Accountancy firm ‘McAvoy & Associates’ celebrate 25 years in business

19 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork Business News

McAvoy & Associates, Chartered Accountants, one of Cork’s bettwe known tax and business advisory firms recently celebrated 25 years in business.

To mark the occasion the firm held a celebratory reception for over 120 clients and friends at The Maldron Hotel, South Mall.

Guest speaker was the Chairman of the Captains of Cork Industry, “Reggie”.

Following a successful career working in a senior role as a tax partner with a Big Four practice, Joe McAvoy decided in 1997 to set up a specialist tax advisory firm, McAvoy & Associates to advise a wide range of business owners on tax and financial matters.

The firm has grown substantially since its early days and now also provides expert business advice to its clients. Its directors include Dara Burke, who is head of tax and Shane Carroll who leads its Business Advisory department.