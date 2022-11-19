SOCCER: Cian Coleman signs new contract at Cork City FC

19 November 2022

By Bryan Smyth

bryan@TheCork.ie

Cork City FC are delighted to announce that Cian Coleman has signed a new contract with the club

The 25-year-old made 26 league appearances for City in 2022, captaining his side to the First Division title, and speaking after signing a new deal with the club, the skipper said: “I am really pleased to have signed back again for another season. We had a brilliant season last season; getting promoted back to the Premier Division was the target for all of us and we know that is where this club belongs, so we were delighted to achieve that. For myself, personally, as a Corkman, it was an honour to captain the team all season and to lift the league trophy was a moment I will never forget.”

“We are looking forward to being back in the Premier Division again. The crowds we had at Turner’s Cross, and away from home, all year were fantastic, and there will be some massive games at the Cross next year, so I’m sure the fans will be out again in their numbers. I can’t wait for next season!”

City boss Colin Healy welcomed the news, saying: “I am very pleased that Cian has signed back again for next year. He has been a big part of what we have done over the last couple of years, and has been a real leader in the group. He has been a really good captain for us, he’s a Cork lad who came up through the academy and he really understands what it means to play for the club.