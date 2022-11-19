15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
19th November, 2022

Munster Technological University open day November 2022

19 November 2022
By Bryan Smyth
Joe Khan moss and Alex Nunn MTC Students automobile technology MTU, Thousands of prospective students, parents, guardians and guidance counsellors attended Munster Technological University's Cork Campus Open Day on Friday 18th November. Photography By Gerard McCarthy
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Fergus O'Neill chats with Kealan Griffin and Evan Woods from Cobh
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

, Thousands of prospective students, parents,guardians and guidance counsellors attended Munster Technological University’s Cork Campus Open Day on Friday 18th November.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Dr Brendan Walsh chats with Liz and Grace Hornibrook and Caoimhe Coughlan from Lismore
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Ryan Naughton Rathcormac, Daniel Byrne Cork, Iqra Waseeb and Roisin Reily Youghal
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

George Tynan, Sophie Hughes and Amanda Daly MTU Students
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Ronan McAuliffe, Presentation Brothers College, Chloe Foo and Ronan O'Keeffe St. Aidan's Community College Check out the Interconnected Award Exhibition MTU
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Lilly Hogan and Cian Murchu from Fermoy
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

, Thousands of prospective students, parents,guardians and guidance counsellors attended Munster Technological University’s Cork Campus Open Day on Friday 18th November.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

, Thousands of prospective students, parents,guardians and guidance counsellors attended Munster Technological University’s Cork Campus Open Day on Friday 18th November.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Arthur Ryskulov, Andrew Hutton and Simon Taylor from Cork planning there day at MTU
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

, Thousands of prospective students, parents,guardians and guidance counsellors attended Munster Technological University’s Cork Campus Open Day on Friday 18th November.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

President of Munster Technological University Professor Maggie Cusack
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

, Thousands of prospective students, parents,guardians and guidance counsellors attended Munster Technological University’s Cork Campus Open Day on Friday 18th November.
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

Ciardha Mccarthy, Aoife OMahony and Mia O'Driscoll from Clonakilty
Photography By Gerard McCarthy

