3 Cork brands travel to Frankfurt for ‘Ireland meets Germany’ networking

19 November 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Tourism Ireland hosts B2B workshop for German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators

Ireland is being promoted to 25 German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators this week – at Tourism Ireland’s ‘Ireland Meets Germany’ B2B workshop in Frankfurt.

Thirty (30) tourism companies from Ireland – including Jameson Distillery Midleton, Kinsale Food Tours and Cliste Hospitality (based in Ballintemple) – are connecting with the tour operators during a series of one-to-one meetings and networking sessions, providing a valuable opportunity for the businesses from Ireland to showcase and sell their products and services and to ensure they’re featured in the operators’ programmes for 2023.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany, said: “We are delighted that these key German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators are taking the time to come and meet with our partners from Ireland in Frankfurt this week. Our aim is to highlight the many things to see and do in Ireland to the influential German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators and to help secure a greater share of their business in 2023 and beyond.”

Germany is the third-largest source of visitors to the island of Ireland and one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world. In 2019, we welcomed 749,000 German visitors to the island of Ireland.