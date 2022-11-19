15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
19th November, 2022

3 Cork brands travel to Frankfurt for ‘Ireland meets Germany’ networking

19 November 2022
By Elaine Murphy
elaine@TheCork.ie

Tourism Ireland hosts B2B workshop for German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators

Ireland is being promoted to 25 German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators this week – at Tourism Ireland’s ‘Ireland Meets Germany’ B2B workshop in Frankfurt.

Thirty (30) tourism companies from Ireland – including Jameson Distillery Midleton, Kinsale Food Tours and Cliste Hospitality (based in Ballintemple) – are connecting with the tour operators during a series of one-to-one meetings and networking sessions, providing a valuable opportunity for the businesses from Ireland to showcase and sell their products and services and to ensure they’re featured in the operators’ programmes for 2023.

Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland’s Manager Germany, said: “We are delighted that these key German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators are taking the time to come and meet with our partners from Ireland in Frankfurt this week. Our aim is to highlight the many things to see and do in Ireland to the influential German, Swiss and Austrian tour operators and to help secure a greater share of their business in 2023 and beyond.”

Germany is the third-largest source of visitors to the island of Ireland and one of the largest outbound travel markets in the world. In 2019, we welcomed 749,000 German visitors to the island of Ireland.

PIC SHOWS: Pictured at Tourism Ireland’s ‘Ireland Meets Germany’ event in Frankfurt are (front, l-r) Gabi Rübel, Castle Hotel Dublin/Ballina Manor; Mary Mulvey, Tourism Ireland board member; Nadine Lehmann, Tourism Ireland; Aislinn O’Driscoll, Fáilte Ireland; Mary Fitzgerald, The Johnstown Estate; Jessica Ridge, Kylemore Abbey; Lisa Moran, Powerscourt Estate; Helen Murphy, Jameson Distillery Midleton; Maura Bell, Mount Congreve House and Gardens; Suzanne Burns, Kinsale Food Tours; Sophie Gough, Christ Church Cathedral; Amanda Kelly, Irish National Stud & Gardens; Siobhan McManamy, Tourism Ireland; Loes Hennephof, Aer Lingus; and Barbara Smyth, Silverline Cruisers; with (back, l-r) Donal Cawley, The Merry Ploughboy; Geraldine McCarthy, Cliste Hospitality; Alison Deegan, Original Irish Hotels; Valerie Wilgar, Dalata Hotel Group; Terry Kelly, Killeavy Castle Estate; David Cleary, EPIC The Irish Emigration Museum; Tracey Mooney, Visit Mourne; Mícheal Stapleton, B&B Ireland; Alan Greer, Hillsborough Castle and Gardens; Phil McDade, Loughview Leisure Group; Laura Davies, Bishop’s Gate Hotel Derry; Eimear Lafferty, Titanic Belfast; Amy Maguire, Portrush Atlantic Hotel/City Hotel Derry; Cathal McGlinchey, TIFCO Hotel Group; Brian Miley, The Gleneagle Group; Michelle Campion, Select Hotels of Ireland; Kirsten Marks, Abbey Tours; Petra Schickling, Abbey Tours; and Caitriona Butler, Irish Ferries.

