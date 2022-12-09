7 Important Tips for Playing Crypto Casino Games

9 December 2022

By Roger Kennedy

roger@TheCork.ie

Entertainment

Crypto casinos are highly popular these days, and we are not talking just about Bitcoin casinos. In fact, a lot of online platforms are allowing their clients to gamble with Ethereum and other popular cryptocurrencies. If you have never gambled online, or you just haven’t tried out crypto casinos before, there are some ways you can ensure a positive gaming experience. Pay attention to the following and there will be no nasty surprises.

Look for reputable sites

Not all online crypto casinos are the same. Some of them are just phishing sites designed to steal your data, so you need to be careful. But how can you be sure that the site you have chosen is legit? There are several clues to look for, one of them being the license. If a casino doesn’t have a proper license and its number displayed on the page, steer clear of it. Also, you can look for useful reviews. There are a lot of independent sites that offer crypto casino reviews, as well as forums where you can see what other players have written about certain casinos.

Check currency options

As mentioned, Bitcoin and Ethereum are the most popular cryptocurrencies, so it is no wonder that most crypto casinos accept these. However, there is a wide array of platforms that also accept other cryptos. If you are planning to gamble with a certain token, check whether it is supported in advance.

Browse games

Different online casinos offer different Bitcoin casino games, which is why you should check which titles are available before you risk any of your cryptos. You should also look for demo versions. These allow you to play games without money, so you can see whether they suit your taste without placing any actual bets.

Look for useful bonuses

Just like other online casinos, crypto casinos lure in new clients with their amazing bonuses. These allow you to play with more money than you have deposited, so they increase your chances of winning. If you are searching for a new casino, make sure it offers a welcome bonus for new players. These bonuses add money to your account but do get carried away. You cannot withdraw your free bonus, you can just use it to gamble. When it comes to other bonuses, make sure to read the fine print. All of them come with certain rules attached, so know what you are getting yourself into.

Pay close attention

Naturally, crypto casinos involve crypto transactions, which means you will need to type in the address of the receiving wallet. Check twice whether you have the correct details and make sure to enter them correctly. If you make even the tiniest mistake, your cryptos could be lost forever.

Know the exact value of cryptos

If you have decided to gamble using cryptocurrencies, you need to make sure to track the value of your crypto every day. This is very easy since there are numerous sites that show you the exact value of the crypto as well as a chart of its movement. Tracking its value will allow you to know how much you are gambling with and what your current wallet total is.

Be responsible

Although cryptos are virtual currency, they are still an asset that you have put your money into, so you should gamble responsibly. Therefore, do not play casino games when you are feeling stressed out and when your head just isn’t in the game. Furthermore, do not mix alcohol and gambling, as you won’t be able to make rational decisions and liquor will cloud your mind.

When you have all the facts and make smart moves, gambling in online crypto casinos can be a blast, so follow these tips and enjoy yourself.