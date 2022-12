9 December 2022

By Tom Collins

Brief News in Photos

The Chartered Accountants Cork Society held their annual Christmas Lunch in the Maryborough Hotel today. Guest speakers included Billy Holland and Donal Lenihan. Those in attendance included Carrigaline based Minister Michael McGrath, Sinead Donovan, Deputy President, Chartered Accountants Ireland, James Fox, Vice Chair Chartered Accountants Ireland Cork Society.