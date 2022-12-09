Cork dealership donate van to Penny Dinners charity

9 December 2022

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Blackwater Motors Group Announce Donation of 231 Volkswagen Van and Launch Of Food Drive Appeal

Blackwater Motors Group have announced that they will donate a 231 Volkswagen Crafter to Cork Penny Dinners to help the charity carry out their much-needed duties in delivering food parcels to those that need their help in Cork City and County.

To mark the announcement, Catriona Twomey from Cork Penny Dinners and Audi Cork Brand Ambassadors, Peter O’ Mahony and Lisa Jordan visited the newest Blackwater Motors dealership, the Volkswagen Commercial Vehicle Centre located in Wilton, earlier in December.

Speaking at the announcement, Blackwater Motors & Audi Cork, Group Fleet Manager, David McSweeney & a long-term volunteer with Cork Penny Dinners, said, “Being involved with Cork Penney Dinners, I know how much the charity will benefit from the donation of the van. On behalf of Cork Penny Dinners, I would like to thank the Blackwater Motors Group for their valued support.”

As well as the donation of the Crafter, the Blackwater Motors Group is coming together for the 2nd year, to run a food drive appeal in all of their dealerships across Cork city and county. The drive will run from Friday, December 2nd – Tuesday, December 20th, with staff members, customers and the general public being asked to drop non – perishable items at any of the dealerships which will then be redistributed to Cork Penny Dinners during Christmas week.