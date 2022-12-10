Improved services and timetables on Killarney to Macroom bus route

10 December 2022

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Service will operate seven days a week

Fianna Fáil TD for Cork North West, Aindrias Moynihan, has welcomed news from Bus Éireann that enhanced services and timetable on the Killarney to Macroom route will come into effect this Sunday, 11 December.

The enhanced Route 257 will now operate seven days a week, with increased daily services between Killarney/Millstreet and Millstreet/Macroom.

Frequency will increase to five daily return services between Killarney and Millstreet (Monday to Saturday) with four return services on a Sunday. Three return services will operate between Millstreet and Macroom (Monday to Saturday) with two services on a Sunday.

The improved services will also offer additional stops in Millstreet, offering passengers connection with rail services at Millstreet Train Station.

Deputy Moynihan said, “I am delighted to see this service between Killarney and Macroom significantly expanded which I understand this enhanced service will lead to the creation of four driver jobs in the Cork Depot.

“Fianna Fáil in Government is very conscious of the need to connect people and places in rural as well as urban areas, with accessible, integrated, and sustainable public transport.

“Enhanced routes on our public transport network in addition to the fare reductions introduced by the Government, will make it easier for people to be able to access and choose public transport as their preferred way of travelling this winter.”

Updated service details and timetables are available at buseireann.ie.