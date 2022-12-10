Someone in Cork has won €50,000 in the EuroMillions ‘Ireland only’ bonus raffle

10 December 2022

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The National Lottery has revealed the counties where 10 players won €50,000 each in last night’s EuroMillions (9th December) ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ draw.

Three players in Dublin, two players in Clare and one player in Cork, Galway, Kildare, Roscommon and Offaly all scooped the special raffle prize which was the eighth of twelve draws in the National Lottery’s ’12 Draws of Christmas’ promotion.

This raffle event means that ten players will scoop €50,000 each in every EuroMillions draw every Tuesday and Friday between November 15th and December 23rd.

The shops that sold the winning tickets are:

• Bookstation, Blackpool Shopping Centre, Co. Cork • Darcy’s filling station, Dainegan, Co. Offaly • Dunnes Stores, North Main St, Naas, Co. Kildare • McNeill Foodstore, Abbey St, Co.Roscommon. • O’Brien’s Newsagents, Crumlin, Dublin 12. • Spar, Turnpike Road, Clonroadbeg, Ennis, Co.Clare • Costcutter, Bealadangan, Co.Galway • Spar, Ennistymon, Co.Clare • Maxol service station, Ballymount Road, Walkinstown, Dublin 12 • Lottery.ie / Online – Dublin

The ninth draw will take place this Tuesday 13th of December where ten more players are guaranteed to win the amazing prize.

Meanwhile, there was no winner of last night’s EuroMillions jackpot worth €17 Million which means Tuesdays (13th December) jackpot rolls to an estimated €25 Million.

How do I enter the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’?

Every player in Ireland who buys a ticket for any EuroMillions draw between the 15th of November and 23rd of December will be automatically entered into the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ for that corresponding draw. A unique code on each ticket will be the

player’s raffle number. 120 players over the six weeks will scoop €50,000. It could be you!

How does this work?

As with every EuroMillions draw the ‘Ireland Only Raffle’ sees 10 raffle codes generated with each winning €5,000. However, in this special promotion, raffle players will win €50,000 instead of €5,000 over the next 12 draws.