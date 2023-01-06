‘Win a house’ competition in Kinsale

6 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

Your chance to win a brand new A-rated house in one of the country’s most popular seaside towns, Kinsale in Co. Cork.

Condé Nast Traveller recently named it one of Ireland’s most attractive towns with its scenic harbour, narrow colourful streets, its vast array of award-winning restaurants, cafes, traditional Irish pubs, shops and art galleries.

Kinsale GAA today officially launched the Win A House in Kinsale fundraiser offering everyone a chance to win a house worth €360,000 or the winner can take a cash alternative €320,000.

Laurence Murphy, Committee Chairperson Kinsale GAA said the draw will take place on August 26th 2023 and organisers pulled out all the stops to launch the campaign a few days before Christmas in a bid to sell tickets as ideal Christmas gifts. Tickets are €100 each and available now from www.winahouseinkinsale.com

The BER ‘A’-rated energy efficient three-bedroomed house which is currently under construction with Hatley Homes Ltd. is located in Abbey Fort a brand new 3 and 4 bed family home development located just a five minute walk from the town centre and a ten -minute drive from the Dock beach.

Laurence said the new property will suit all buyers – families, single people, retirees, a young couple starting out or people who might like a holiday home. The new owners can easily enjoy the town’s many amenities golfing, sailing, art festivals, rugby, riding, deep sea angling, driving, car rallies, triathlons and still live a thirty-minute drive from Cork city and a twenty-minute drive from Cork Airport.

Kinsale GAA he said is “thriving, membership is growing on an annual basis and the club has outgrown its current location. In the last three or four years, the numbers have increased massively and this isn’t surprising as Kinsale itself is expanding with up to a 20% increase in population in recent years. We had 600 members a few years ago and we are now up to 1,300 members.

“Our vision is to develop a much-needed local community hub through the development of our facility, including modern playing pitches, clubhouse, community room, gym, playground and social areas”.

Kinsale GAA has been serving the community since 1893. It encompasses the Ladies Gaelic Football Association (LGFA), the Camogie Association and the Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA).

Laurence said the growth across all of these sections necessitates the current requirement for development.

“We want to ensure our club can have a multi-faceted facility that will provide a centre for recreation in the town and surrounding areas”.

The draw is limited to 15,000 tickets. Other cash and novelty prizes are on offer to those who buy their tickets early.

Local celebrities who have already lent their support to the campaign include Reggie (askaudreylike) and Abood Abdullah Aljumaili aka Bonnar O’Loingsigh.

Hardcopy tickets are available to purchase at a number of outlets locally and from approved committee members.