A Cork Hillwalking Club raises €1500 for Kerry Mountain Rescue

6 January 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Members of Midleton Hillwalking Club members travelled to Carrauntoohil on 29 December to present a donation of €1500 to the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team. A member was injured while climbing Co. Kerry with the Club last summer, so we saw first-hand the vital work these volunteers do, as she was lifted by helicopter from the top of Mangerton to Tralee Hospital.

This was a rare and dramatic event, and our member has fully recovered from a broken ankle and is out walking again.

After presenting the cheque, Club members walked Hags Glen in the foothills of Carrauntoohil.

Midleton Hillwalking Club was founded in 2005 and has almost 200 members. There are weekend walks for every fitness level, from challenging hikes around Munster’s mountains to low-level walks in East Cork. The Club has a thriving social programme which includes twice-yearly parties, hillwalking weekends in Ireland, and an annual walking trip abroad to destinations such as Italy, Croatia, and Austria.

For information on Midleton Hillwalking Club membership and walk programme, see https://www.midletonhillwalkers.com