Fibre Broadband Rollout Expands Across North Cork

7 January 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

High speed connectivity on the way as 2,100 premises in North Cork see build works commence – Areas include Ballydesmond, Boherbue, Kiskeam, Knocknagree, Cullen, Millstreet, and Ballydaly

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high speed fibre broadband network under the Government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP) has announced that construction has commenced to deliver high-speed broadband to 2,100 Cork premises in the Rathmore deployment area.

In Cork, there are approximately 81,000 premises in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. Under the National Broadband Plan, County Cork will see an investment of €314M in the new high speed fibre network. This will enable e-learning, remote monitoring of livestock or equipment, e-health initiatives, better energy efficiency in the home, and facilitate increased levels of remote working.

Having successfully completed the Survey and Design phase of the project, 2,101 Cork premises in the Rathmore deployment area are now under construction to have high-speed fibre delivered over the coming months.

North Cork Fine Gael Councillor John Paul O’Shea welcomed the progress being made in North Cork saying “It is great to see progress on the rollout of the National Broadband Plan in this part of North Cork. In the Rathmore Deployment Area, there are a number of villages and rural areas included in the Intervention Area (IA), which includes homes, farms, commercial businesses and schools. Areas include parts of Ballydesmond, Boherbue, Kiskeam, Knocknagree, Cullen, Millstreet & Ballydaly. I am looking forward to seeing further progress here over the coming weeks and months”.

National Broadband Ireland’s website is regularly updated to show estimated connection dates. Signing up to the NBI email notifications at www.nbi.ie/eoi/ is the easiest way to get the most up to date status of premises during the rollout and when premises will be ready for order.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Cork and there are 15,718 premises that are available to order or pre-order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county, with 4,224 connections already made to the network. National Broadband Ireland is calling on Cork people living near Carrigaline, Midleton and Youghal to visit www.nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland said “Our teams continue to work on the rollout plan and substantial progress has been made from surveying, design, build to connection works”.

“We are confident that the rollout will continue to gather pace as our ability to move premises from the construction phase to the order phase ramps up. We are currently working closely with retail service providers, and other stakeholders, to connect homes in County Cork. Minimum speeds of 500Mbps will be available”.

Our mission is to end the digital divide across the country. Digital connectivity is critical to many of our activities, and this new Fibre-to-the-Home network, will be a key enabler for the sustainability of local businesses and communities.

Under the National Broadband Plan, 559,000 premises nationwide are included in the Intervention Area, which was established by the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications to identify areas where commercial operators are not currently providing access to high-speed broadband or do not intend to.

Keep up to Speed!

NBI is encouraging people to check their eligibility and register for updates at www.nbi.ie to receive regular notifications related to their own premises as works progresses in their area.

About NBI

National Broadband Ireland (NBI) is designing, building and operating the new high-speed fibre broadband network for rural Ireland on behalf of the Irish Government.

NBI’s team brings together some of the most talented individuals in Ireland and across the world, with deep knowledge and experience in delivering projects to the scale of the National Broadband Plan (NBP). This includes developing, building and operating networks and coordinating all the elements required to finance and deliver a project of the size and complexity of Ireland’s NBP.

NBI was established by Granahan McCourt, an international investor in technology, media and telecommunications. For over 30 years, Granahan McCourt has partnered with governments, corporations and communities to connect people through innovation in technologically underserved areas of the world.

Nokia is providing the active equipment for the project while Indigo, Actavo and Entegro are the network design partners. NBI’s build partners include Actavo, KN Group, Secto and TLI. NBI is also working with infrastructure owners and operators such as open eir (pole and ducts network) and Enet (State owned MANs).

NBI will be responsible for the management of the new national broadband network for at least the next 25 years.