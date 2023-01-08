Were you in Cork City Centre in the early hours of New Years Day?

7 January 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

Gardai seek witnesses who may have been in Liberty Street area either on foot or in a car, between the hours of 4.30am and 6.30am on the morning of 1st January 2023

Gardaí in Cork continue to investigate the death of Bruna Fonseca whose body was discovered in a residential property on Liberty Street, Cork City, on the morning of Sunday, 1st January 2023.

Gardaí are now appealing for any persons that were on Liberty Street, Cork, either on foot or in a car, between the hours of 4.30am and 6.30am on the morning of 1st January 2023, to make contact with them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Bridewell Garda Station, Cork City, on (021) 4943330, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

A man aged in his 20s has been arrested and charged by Gardaí investigating the death of 28-year-old Brazilian woman Bruna Fonseca.

He appeared before a special sitting of Cork District Court on Monday 2nd January, 2023.