How to renew your Safe Pass online

11 February 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Fianna Fail TD for Cork North-West, Aindrias Moynihan, has said construction workers will no longer miss out on a day’s wages when renewing their Safe Pass following the launch of a new online portal.

Safe Pass is a mandatory one-day health and safety awareness programme aimed at raising the standard of safety awareness in the construction sector.

Cardholders seeking to renew their pass will now be able to do so through an online portal on the Solas website. The system went live last week.

Welcoming the announcement, Deputy Moynihan said: “This initiative removes barriers and increases participation in, and engagement with, our construction sector by allowing those with a pass to renew it online.

“It removes the necessity to attend a classroom to renew their pass.

“In addition, the cost to renew online is half the cost of an in-person assessment and only takes 45 minutes, meaning our workers won’t miss out on a day’s wages.”

The online renewal costs €93.84 and consists of 50 multiple choice questions to be answered within 45 minutes.

The €12 euro fee for the Questions and Answers Booklet fee has now been waived, furthering reducing the cost for those looking to renew.

Card holders can still continue to renew their cards through the existing tutor lead programme delivered in a classroom setting, if they wish to do so.

More information about this new system and Safe Pass itself can be found online as www.solas.ie/safepass