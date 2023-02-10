Funding Available for Community Groups in County Cork

10 February 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Cork County Council is inviting community and voluntary groups to apply for funding under the Community Support Fund 2023 and the Women’s Shed Group Fund 2023.

Funded by the Department of Rural and Community Development, this €362,678 fund aims to help groups, particularly in disadvantaged areas, with their running costs as well as with improvements to their facilities.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr. Danny Collins welcomed the funding, saying, “Community and voluntary groups have an incredibly positive impact in every community. I would encourage groups to apply to the Community Support Fund which can support clubs and groups in improving their facilities locally. It will help with the costs of equipment and daily operating costs such as insurances and utility bills while the Women’s Shed Group fund of €3,627 will provide valuable support towards their operating costs”.

Chief Executive of Cork County Council, Tim Lucey, added, “Cork County Council’s Community Support Fund is supported by our three Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs). This funding is targeted towards enhancing facilities for communities identified as being in a disadvantaged area in the Local Economic and Community Plan. This fund will be a great support to local groups with their running costs and assist in enhancing facilities for their communities while the Women’s Shed Group Fund will also provide a valuable resource.”

The Community Support funding can be used to develop and improve facilities, for once-off maintenance costs, upgrades to amenities or equipment as well as for energy efficiency type projects. Grants of up to €1,000 are available for small-scale projects with funding in excess of €1,000 available for larger capital projects. In addition, there are grants towards utility bills, insurance and other running costs incurred from 1st April 2022 to 31st March 2023.

The Women’s Shed Fund only covers running costs such as energy, insurances etc., however, these groups are also eligible to apply for the capital funding under the Community Support Fund.

The closing date for applications is Monday, 13th March at 3:00 pm. Applications can be made online at www.corkcoco.ie. For further information, contact Cork County Council’s Local Community Development Unit at 021-4285561 or 021-4285828 or email communitydevelopmentunit@corkcoco.ie