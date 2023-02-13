MEP opens new Constituency office in Cork City Centre

13 February 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

The Tramore native will base her constituency staff in the rebel county in an historic building on Washington Street West

Elected in 2019, Grace O’Sullivan (Green Party) noted that due to the impact of COVID-19, a constituency office wasn’t feasible for the first few years of her mandate. Now that restrictions have generally ended, and with renewed energy from engaging with events on the ground in the Ireland South constituency, she says that the time is now right to open the space.

“I’m very excited to open this base in Cork City, not only to share and educate about the work I’m doing in the European Parliament, but also for it to serve as a green hub in Munster’s largest city” O’Sullivan shared.

“There is so much happening here in Cork, it’s now a 2030 Mission City which means that it will be a flagship European city becoming carbon neutral in the next decade. This should be transformative for how people live and work here. There is so much potential for Cork to be a shining example in how other cities and towns across Europe can be transformed into more liveable cities, and I’m excited to connect the work of the European Union to what is happening here on the ground” the MEP stated. As well as serving as a base for her staff, the MEP plans to use the space for constituency meetings and public events.

The MEP will have 2 staff based in the office, and also plans to work closely alongside her Cork Green colleagues Cllrs. Oliver Moran, Colette Finn and Dan Boyle on Cork City Council and Cllrs. Liam Quaide and Alan O’Connor on Cork City Council.