13 February 2023

By Mary Bermingham

mary@TheCork.ie

New Defibrillator installed at Ringaskiddy Community Centre donated by the The Port of Cork Company

The Ringaskiddy Community Centre has unveiled a new community defibrillator that has been donated by The Port of Cork Company (PoCC). The new Automated External Defibrillator (AED) is easily accessible at the newly refurbished community centre in a new defibrillator cabinet supplied by the National Ambulance Service (NAS).

CEO of the Port of Cork Company, Eoin McGettigan stated, “We are delighted to support our neighbours at the RIngaskiddy Community Centre, who support us constantly in our business and operations at the Port of Cork. Every town and village in Ireland should have at least one defibrillator – it is an essential service that could save a life.”

Chairperson of Ringaskiddy Residents Association, Vivian Prout, said, “I’d like to thank the Port of Cork and the National Ambulance Service for their kind donations to our Community Centre here in Ringaskiddy. Donations like these help us to support our local community by providing life saving technology that is easily accessible to anyone who is in need of it.”

The National Ambulance Service is providing training to Ringaskiddy Residents interested in learning how to use the device safely.

To find out more about The Port of Cork Company, please visit www.portofcork.ie.