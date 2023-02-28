15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 1 both 1 4000 1 0 horizontal https://www.thecork.ie 300 0 1
28th February, 2023

BioMarin Shanbally lights up for Rare Disease Day

28 February 2023
By Tony Forde
Global biopharmaceutical company BioMarin illuminated its site in Shanbally, Cork (pictured) to signify the company’s commitment to supporting rare disease patients. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. joined buildings and monuments across the world who lit up for Rare Disease Day on Tuesday, 28 February 2023. Picture: John Allen Photography.

About BioMarin
BioMarin is a global biopharmaceutical company and world leader in developing and commercialising first- or best-in-class therapies for rare genetic diseases. In 2012, the site at Shanbally, Cork, Ireland opened and became BioMarin’s only manufacturing facility outside of the US. BioMarin has grown its presence in Ireland since then, making the country BioMarin’s second most significant location globally. BioMarin also established a Dublin office as the headquarters for commercial operations across EMEA led by Jim Lennertz, Senior Vice President EMEA Commercial Operations and one of BioMarin’s global leaders based in Dublin.

