BioMarin Shanbally lights up for Rare Disease Day

28 February 2023

By Tony Forde

tony@TheCork.ie

Brief news in photos

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biopharmaceutical company and world leader in developing and commercialising first- or best-in-class therapies for rare genetic diseases. In 2012, the site at Shanbally, Cork, Ireland opened and became BioMarin’s only manufacturing facility outside of the US. BioMarin has grown its presence in Ireland since then, making the country BioMarin’s second most significant location globally. BioMarin also established a Dublin office as the headquarters for commercial operations across EMEA led by Jim Lennertz, Senior Vice President EMEA Commercial Operations and one of BioMarin’s global leaders based in Dublin.