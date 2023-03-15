Thermodynamic Solar Panels installed at Myross Wood House, Leap, West Cork

15 March 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Green Skibbereen CLG has installed 6 Thermodynamic Solar Panels on the roof of CECAS at Myross Wood House, Leap, West Cork. Three new 300 litre hot water cylinders and corresponding Thermodynamic Solar boxes and a system controller will also be installed. After competitive tender, the contract was awarded to Future Generation Energy from Clonakilty, Co. Cork. The funding was provided by their successful application to the Community Centre Investment Fund which is run by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

By installing the Thermodynamic Solar Panels, Green Skibbereen aims to supply 100% of the centre’s hot water needs for the foreseeable future from a renewable energy source. Given the high number of events, workshops, and other residential events, demand for hot water for showers, cooking and other uses we estimated that hot water consumes around 10-20% of all energy used in the building.

The Solar Thermodynamic System from Energie is unique in its approach to heating water. The panels collect heat from the sun and from the surrounding environment. This heat is put through a heat pump to produce hot water at the necessary temperature. The solar collectors make the system more efficient than a traditional air source heat pump.

The new system is expected to save 20-30% of the cost of hot water heating which is currently oil fueled, thereby reducing carbon emissions by 10 tonnes per year.

Jose Ospina, Green Skibbereen director, commented:

“We see this as the first step in the full Near Zero Energy Retrofitting of Myross Wood House, as an exemplary project of how historic buildings can be brought up to 21st Century decarbonized energy standards. We welcome expressions of interest and collaboration in this mission”.