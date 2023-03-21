COVID-19 vaccine clinics schedule for Cork and Kerry

21 March 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare is calling on all adults and children over the age of six months, who are due a COVID-19 vaccine, to visit their nearest clinic. If anyone is unsure of their vaccine status, you can check by contacting HSELive on 1800 700 700.

Dr Anne Sheahan, Area Director of Public Health for Cork and Kerry, says: “Check your vaccination status and if you are due – please come along, or make an appointment, for a clinic near you. It is a very safe vaccine and will offer added protection; particularly if you, or your child, has an underlying condition.”

COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be available at the following clinics in Cork and Kerry:

North Main Street Vaccination Centre, North Main Street, Cork City, T12 A6WX

Thursday 23 rd March 8am-5pm (12+)

March 8am-5pm (12+) Friday 24 th March 8am-5pm (12+)

March 8am-5pm (12+) Saturday 25 th March 9am-11am (12+)

March 9am-11am (12+) Saturday 25 th March 12noon-2pm (5-11)

March 12noon-2pm (5-11) Saturday 25th March 2.30pm-5pm (6 months-4 years)

Mobile Vaccination Unit, Bandon GAA Club, Charlie Hurley Park, New Rd, Cloghmacsimon, Bandon, Co. Cork, P72 HF53

Tuesday, 21st March: 10am-noon (12+)

Mobile vaccination Unit, Clonakilty GAA Club, Ahamilla, Clonakilty, Co. Cork, P85 WN84

Tuesday, 21st March: 2pm-4pm (12+)

Dental Building, Hospital grounds, Coolnagarrane, Skibbereen, P81 HC43

Wednesday, 22nd March: 9am-10am (6 months-4 years)

Wednesday, 22nd March: 10am-1pm and 2pm-4pm (12+)

Mobile Vaccination Unit, Castletownbere Primary Care Centre, Derrymihan West, Castletownbere, Co. Cork, P75W884

Friday, 24th March: 10am-11:30am (12+)

Bantry Newtown CVC, Newtown, Bantry, Co. Cork P75 H304

Friday, 24th March: 2pm-4pm (12+)

Friday, 24th March: 2pm-3pm (5-11)

Kerry Vaccination Centre, Borg Warner, Monavalley, Tralee, Co. Kerry V92 HT21

Wednesday, 22nd March: 9:15am-1:15pm and 2pm-3pm (12+)

Wednesday, 22nd March: 3pm-4pm (5-11)

Saturday, 25th March: 9:15am-1:15pm and 2pm-3pm (12+)

Saturday, 25th March: 3pm-3:30pm (6 months-4 years)

Please see www.hse.ie for more information.