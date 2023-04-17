New community park on Lower Glanmire Road, Cork City

14 April 2023

By Tom Collins

The Green Party in Cork have welcomed an update from senior officials on the creation of a new community park on the Lower Glanmire Road

Residents of the area have been seeking that a strip of land under a footbridge from Clifton Terrace would be transferred from CIÉ to Cork City Council. The community of the area have developed a proposal to create a community garden on the lands.

At last Monday’s meeting of Cork City Council, officials confirmed to Green Party councillor, Oliver Moran, that:

“CIÉ/Irish Rail have recently indicated that they will consider a long lease of a linear strip of land south of Clifton Terrace to Cork City Council for it to be developed as a community garden for local residents. CIÉ/Irish Rail have advised that the lands contain existing burdens that must be retained in any future lease with the Council. These burdens are being examined in the context of compatibility with community garden use before engaging further with CIE/Irish Rail.”

Councillor Moran inquired about the nature of the “burdens” on the land. It was confirmed that these “burdens” relate to advertising hoardings on the site, the railway tunnel underneath, as well a rights of way.

Speaking afterwards, Cllr Moran said he took this as a good sign that the plans were progressing:

“That these ‘burdens’ are being examined, I read as sign that the legal steps involved in agreeing a lease between the CIÉ and Cork City Council is underway. The community involved is a serious one with experience already in improving the Railway Park on Grattan Hill and creating a new community garden at St Luke’s. They’ve a track history in being able to turn small green areas around and making something of them for the whole community.

“The ‘burdens’ are obviously significant are deserve consideration. But given the absence of amenity space in the area, the very long history of significant littering when the site is vacant, and that we have an experienced community ready to move in and make a go of it, I think the benefits outweigh burdens of these kind.”