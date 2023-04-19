The Ireland Funds invites non-profit organisations in Cork to apply for its Heart of the Community Fund 2023

19 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

The Ireland Funds, the global philanthropic network, has opened applications for its Heart of the Community Fund 2023, which will provide funding in response to the needs of non-profit organisations across the island of Ireland. The Ireland Funds recognises the challenges organisations face in securing support to build capacity or meet their core costs, so the Heart of the Community Fund 2023 will provide Organisational Investment Grants with a total of at least €500,000. Applications are open until 9th May 2023.

The Heart of the Community Fund 2022 provided support to seven non-profit organisations in Cork:

Carrigrohane Union of Parishes, Cork University Hospital Charity, Sailing Into Wellness, Sample-Studios, The Crann Centre, Travellers of North Cork, and the Graffiti Theatre Company.

The Heart of the Community Fund 2023 will continue to respond to the non-profit sector by encouraging organisations to present their unique needs for funding consideration, be that operational or programmatic. Grants between €5,000-25,000 will be awarded.

Siobhán Gallagher, Executive Director of The Ireland Funds, said: “The Heart of the Community Fund is all about meeting the needs of communities all across Ireland. It is designed to help non-profit organisations providing key services to people in need. The Ireland Funds is proud to strengthen Ireland’s non-profit sector with practical help and financial support. We would like to thank The Ireland Funds’ network of donors for their ongoing generosity, which ensures that we can enable organisations to deliver vital supports to those across the island of Ireland who need it most.”

The Ireland Funds will host an Information Session about the Heart of the Community Fund and how to apply at the Irish Chamber Orchestra Hall in Limerick on April 19th. To register or find out more, please visit: https://www.eventbrite.ie/e/limerick-event-the-ireland-funds-heart-of-the-community-fund-2023-tickets-609620269637

For more information on The Ireland Funds Heart of the Community Fund 2023, visit www.irelandfunds.org/grants/