Kinsale Street Feast takes place on 22nd April

21 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

On the 22nd April The Kinsale Street Feast Is ‘Back With A Bite’!

The event that fills the streets of Kinsale with tastes from your favourite restaurants and artisan food & drinks producers will take place from 1pm-4pm on the 22nd April.

The town is known as a foodie haven and hosts a wide variety of award-winning cafes and restaurants. On this special day these taste makers will set up stalls of delicious samples on Main Street, Short Quay, Market Street, Pearse Street and The Glen.

The event puts a spotlight on local beverages, culinary wonders and talented performers. It brings together expert chefs, musicians, artists, and bakers to share what they do best.

Escape to this seaside town to enjoy an afternoon of music and entertainment and try the delights the town has to offer!

Attendees are asked to support the organisers efforts in making this a sustainable event with stallholders using compostable trays and recycling bins will be provided around the town.

The event is hosted by the Kinsale Chamber of Tourism and Business.