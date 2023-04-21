PROPERTY NEWS: Two Cork homes on YouBid.ie

21 April 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Two residential properties in Co Cork are going under the hammer in an online auction hosted by property portal, youbid.ie.

The first lot – Number 6 Oakdene, Skehard Road, Cork city – is a three-bedroom bungalow, overlooking a green in a small cul de sac.

Bidding begins at €200,000.

The property is only a short drive city centre and all local amenities, including the Mahon Point Shopping Centre, schools, and GAA clubs.

In Glengarriff, west Cork, Number 2B Reemneem Apartments is a three-bedroom, first-floor flat overlooking the harbour.

Located on the outskirts of the village, adjacent to the Eccles Hotel, bidding for the property, which also includes an open-plan kitchen and living area and bathroom, begins at €140,000.

Although in need of modernisation throughout, agents expect strong interest from a variety of potential purchasers, including first-time buyers, downsizers, and investors.

The towns of Kenmare, Castletownbere and Bantry are all within short driving distance, while the area is served by a number of broadband providers.

Local amenities include shops, places to eat and drink, and a sports field with running track and floodlights.

Eighteen lots from 13 counties are listed in the April 27 auction.

All properties are listed on the youbid.ie platform.

Documentation and brochures are available by registering on youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979.

Email: info@youbid.ie for more details.