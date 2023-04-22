Programme announced for West Cork Literary Festival 2023

22 April 2023

By Tom Collins

Various Locations, Bantry, West Cork: 7th to 14th July

The West Cork Literary Festival, a week-long celebration of writing and reading, with a varied and extensive programme, takes place in and around the town of Bantry from July 7th to 14th. A firmly established highlight of the Irish Literary calendar, famous Irish and international writers as well as established and emerging writers, gather each year. There are master classes, readings, and workshops, as well as interviews with authors, book launches, and a myriad of other events.

The prestigious list of visitors to Bantry this year includes Graham Norton, India Knight, Donal Ryan, Darina Allen, Rory O’Connell, Catherine Ryan Howard, John Banville, Megan Nolan, Raymond Antrobus, Disha Bose, Adam & David King, Clara Kumagai, Sally Hayden and Alice Zeniter whose novel The Art of Losing won the 2022 Dublin Literary Award.

“We’re so excited to be able to bring all of these wonderful writers and events to West Cork this summer,” says festival director Eimear O’Herlihy. “It’s been another bumper year for publishing and Irish writers continue to shine. We’ve a jam-packed schedule of events from three-day writing workshops to masterclasses, readings by international and Irish authors with a good mix of Cork talent, a Pop Up Gaeltacht, showcases of new and emerging writers and yoga on the lawn of Bantry House and a sea swim for those who need a little time out. We’ve got novelists, short story writers, essayists, poets, illustrators, songwriters, nature writers, theatre, and much more. This year our events for children and young people are all free of charge and I hope that young people and families will take the opportunity to join the fun and discover a love of reading.”

Booking for all events is now open on www.westcorkliteraryfestival.ie or (0)27 527 88