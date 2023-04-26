SPORT: Major Tennis Tournament takes place in Cork this week

26 April 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Hundreds of players and supporters will gather in Bishopstown this week for the Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club Senior Doubles Open. Tennis fever will sweep across Bishopstown as players from all across Cork descend on the club for a week of non-stop tennis. The Open kicks off this Friday 28th April and will conclude with Finals Day on Saturday 6th May.

The Bishopstown Lawn Tennis Club (BLTC) Senior Doubles Open returned last year after a two year break due to the pandemic. This year it is back once again, bigger and better than ever. The event’s main sponsor is Bishopstown Credit Union with additional support and sponsorship from Auctioneera, Clancy’s Bar, Callanan Surveyors, Stratton Partners, the Cork International Hotel and AIB.

The BLTC Senior Open is one of the biggest Senior events at the club for the year and always attracts large entries. There are mens, ladies and mixed doubles competitions for all grades.

BLTC Club Captain, Rosita Murphy said: “We are delighted to welcome players from all over Cork to compete in the BLTC Senior Open. This will be a fantastic week for us and we were delighted to open our doors to tennis players and supporters who will come to enjoy the fun and competition. There will be some fantastic games of tennis played over the week and we hope everyone has a great time. The event would not be possible without the many volunteers who help out during the week and we are so thankful to each person for giving their time and energy to making this event the great one it is.”

In addition to tennis being played all week there will also be an array of off-court activities co-ordinated by the club’s social committee.

Social Committee Lead at the Club, Chris McCahill said: “We were delighted to once again see the club alive with activities and we are looking forward to a very exciting week.”

Established in 1979 Bishopstown LTC is one of Cork’s leading tennis clubs and is well known for its friendly and welcoming atmosphere. BLTC has six outdoor floodlit artificial grass tennis courts and a clubhouse with changing facilities, function and meeting room and kitchen.