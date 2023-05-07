Group to walk part of the Camino de Santiago, supporting bereaved parents

7 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

This May, a wonderful group from all over the Island of Ireland will travel to Spain and walk part of the Camino de Santiago, raising funds for the support Anam Cara offer bereaved parents.

The group will be abroad for a week, walking from sunrise to sunset for 6 days. The route will take them across woodlands, farmland, and rustic hamlets, following tracks and paths lined by granite stone walls. The green rolling landscape of Galicia is part of each day’s walk, until they approach the mythical city of Santiago de Compostela. Each will receive their ‘Compostela’ certificate and explore the magic of Santiago’s Old Town. The group will be accompanied by Anam Cara Chairman, Tony Mahon and Fundraising Manager, Jamie Conway. We wish them the very best of luck.

On Wednesday 10th May, Anam Cara will hold their Cork meeting in The Clayton Silver Springs @ 7:15pm. All bereaved parents are welcome, regardless of the age of the child or circumstances of death. Any bereaved parent in the Cork area and surrounds are welcome to attend.