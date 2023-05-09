Uisce Éireann’s Leakage Reduction Programme continues as Ballynoe set to benefit

9 May 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann, in partnership with Cork County Council, is replacing approximately 3.2km of ageing, problematic water mains prone to bursts in Ballynoe, Co. Cork. The programme to replace the water mains is due to commence next week and will provide a more secure, reliable water supply and reduce high levels of leakage. The works are a critical step in conserving water, our most precious resource, and reducing high levels of leakage which have been a significant source of disruption and outages for customers.

“Old and damaged water mains are a huge source of leakage and continue to impact communities right across Ireland. The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. The 3200m of new water mains will eliminate existing leaks and provide a more reliable supply for the people of Ballynoe.”

The section of works will take place along the L1528 and L5829 Ballynoe Village, L1529 Ballynoe to Newtown and L5827 Newtown, Ballynoe Co. Cork. Traffic management in the form of road closures will be in place on these roads for the duration of the project to safely and efficiently deliver the works. The works may involve some short-term water interruptions and the project team will ensure that customers are given a minimum of 48 hours’ notice prior to any planned water interruptions.

The works will also involve laying new water service connections from the public water main in the road to customers’ property boundaries and connecting it to the customers’ water supply. If the existing service connections on the public side are lead these will be replaced as part of these improvement works.

The works will be carried out on behalf of Uisce Éireann by Ward and Burke Construction Ltd and are expected to be completed by August 2023.

The National Leakage Reduction Programme helps provide a more reliable water supply to Irish communities by reducing high levels of leakage and improving water quality. Since 2018, its delivery represents an investment of over €500 million to upgrade the underground water network across the country. Uisce Éireann is also investing a further €250 million annually up to the end of 2030 directed at fixing leaks and replacing pipes to provide a more reliable water supply.

To find out more visit https://www.water.ie/projects/national-projects/leakage-reduction-programme/

Uisce Éireann’s customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For local updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Uisce Éireann website or set your location on our website www.water.ie