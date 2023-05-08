Retired naval ship LÉ Eithne to become Maritime Museum on Cork City quayside?

8 May 2023

By Mary Bermingham

The Green Party in Cork has welcomed confirmation of the potential to locate the decommissioned naval flagship, the LÉ Eithne, as a maritime museum in the city.

Cork City Council agreed a motion in February, proposed by Green Party councillor, Oliver Moran, to write to the Minister for Defence, Micheál Martin, asking that his department would locate the LÉ Eithne in Cork city as a permanent maritime exhibition showing the role of the Naval Service in protecting the marine and in the service of humanitarianism.

In reply to the motion, An Tánaiste, Micheál Martin said he was aware of the important role LÉ Eithne has played in Irish maritime and naval heritage and that any decision on the future of the ship would be informed by this.

Mr Martin said that other locations had been considered already for the ship but that these were not being pursued further. However, if Cork City Council were to prepare a feasibility study, this would be considered before a decision on the ship’s future was made:

“Dublin Port and Cork County Council made representations to the former Minister for Defence, Mr Simon Coveney TD, regarding the donating of LÉ Eithne for use as a tourist attraction or a museum piece. In this regard, Department officials met with Cork County Council and following the meeting, the Council confirmed that they are no longer interested in acquiring LÉ Eithne. Department officials also consulted extensively with Dublin Port on their proposals but Dublin Port have now confirmed that they are not in a position to acquire the ship.”

“I have not made a final decision on the disposal of LÉ Eithne, but hope to do so shortly. The Department of Defence is examining possible options for disposal before a decision is made. In this context, if Cork City Council has a proposal to make, it should carry out a fully costed feasibility study as soon as possible and submit it to the Department for consideration.”

Welcoming the reply, Green Party councillor, Oliver Moran, said he believed Cork would be an excellent location for the ship:

“The Port of Cork is in the process of leaving the city docklands. It means a location close to the city centre will open up, even one right beside the train station. That’s an opportunity to locate a museum to the role of the Naval Service and to also maintain a maritime connection for the city after the Port of Cork leaves.

“Cork is the home of the Irish Naval Service and the LÉ Eithne was built here as the flagship of the Irish Naval Service. Indeed, she was the last naval service ship to be built in Ireland. She served in fisheries patrol and more recently in the Mediterranean, during the rescue of migrants, and again as part of Ireland’s response to the pandemic. That range of service is something that should be celebrated and the public educated about. The city has the best opportunity before it to do that now.”