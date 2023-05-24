Stanton not Standing

24 May 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

David Stanton has announced he will not be standing for election in the next General Election. The Cork East TD is the fifth Fine Gael deputy to announce they will not seek re-election. The well-known Deputy has achieved much for the region over decades of service, Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar paid tribute to Mr Stanton, saying that he served his constituency diligently.

David Stanton today said

“At the Cork East Constituency AGM meeting on 22 May, I informed my party colleagues that I will not be standing again for re-election at the next General Election.

“It has been the utmost privilege of mine to have represented the constituents of Cork East since my first General Election in 1997 and at the five subsequent elections. I will continue to work for my constituents in the same manner until the next General Election.

“A highlight of my career was being appointed Minister of State at the Department of Justice and Equality with special responsibility for Equality, Immigration and Integration in 2016.

“I have informed the Taoiseach and Fine Gael leader Leo Varadkar and Fine Gael HQ of my decision and I thank them fully for their support.

“I would also like to acknowledge all those who have supported me and worked with me in my role as a TD. It has been an absolute privilege to represent the people of Cork East as their public representative.

“My job is only made possible by my loving family. They provided me with great fortitude throughout my time as a public representative for which I am eternally grateful.

“I will be working with the Fine Gael party to ensure we hold and build on our representation at the next local elections and indeed, hold the Fine Gael seat in the Cork East constituency at the next General Election.

“Should constituents need any advice or assistance on any matter my constituency office can be reached at david.stanton@oir.ie or on 021 4632867.”