Carrigaline News

14 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

GAA Coffee Morning

Carrigaline GAA came up with a novel idea of a coffee morning for their veteran members. The first gathering which was well attended took place in the GAA Pavilion last Friday morning. The event was attended by Club President Thos Maye, Cathaoirleach Philip O’Reilly, former players, officers and supporters. The former camogie players, Scór participants and ladies committee members were well represented. It proved most enjoyable as the members viewed old photographs and recalled games and times past. Further gatherings are planned for the months ahead.

Outdoor Market

Carrigaline Outdoor Market relaunched last Sunday June 11th, in the Overflow car park at the back of the Owenabue Carpark, which is a more central location in the town.

A monthly market will take place going forward and at each market, a local organisation will be chosen, with a fundraising event taking place on the day.

Last Sunday, Shine Ireland, Centre for Autism, was the chosen group and Fun Dog Shows Cork were good enough to hold an event at the market, with all proceeds from dog entries being given to Shine Ireland.

Traders were out in force. They had 19 stalls in total made up of a variety of stalls such as arts and craft, cakes, churros, crepes, coffee, honey, bread, sweets and candyfloss.

Hundreds of people turned up over the course of the market and there was a great buzz about the place. Live music was provided by the excellent duo ‘One of us’ and the market even had a Teacups funfair ride to keep the little ones entertained.

The date for July’s market is yet to be announced but is sure to be another great day out

Tidy Towns

Carrigaline Tidy Towns are very pleased with the second set of results of the County Council Anti-litter league with a mark of 989.4 out of 1,000 and still overall leaders. Thanks to the organised efforts of the anti-litter team who are organised on a rota basis to ensure the designated areas are litter free 24 hours a day. Well done to the public at large for their ongoing support of the Tidy Towns.

National Tidy Towns Competition

Carrigaline Tidy Towns are in full preparation for the judging period of the National Tidy Towns competition. All the approach roads are being cleaned by litter pickers. The gardening section of Tidy Towns has a wide range of summer bedding planted in small gardens and planters around the town.

A nice feature on the Kilmoney Road is clearing of the overgrowth by Leo Mc Mahon and Steve to expose the attractive stone and make that stretch of footpath safer for pedestrians, Well done to all the resident associations who continue to play their part in the Tidy Towns campaign. More Main Street footpaths are being power washed and more business premises are being freshened up and painted. On Saturday morning last at 5.30am 12 volunteers turned out and painted the kerbs on the Cork Road and the roundabout, the walls of the Grotto and the long wall beside the AIB, unbelievable work for a group of volunteers.

Junior Tidy Towns

The junior section did their stint at litter picking and also took part in the Men’s s

Shed bird box design competition. The overall winner was Ruby Ní Riain who, along with four of her fellow contestants, were presented with bird boxes by Cllr Ben Dalton O’Sullivan.

Pipe Band

The Carrigaline Pipe Band led the annual Eucharistic procession from the church to the Bandstand in the town park on Sunday last. The Pipe Band will be in action again on Friday May 23rd to lead the procession at the annual visit to Ronóg’s Well. On Saturday July 8th the Band is engaged to play for the opening of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed. Practice continues on Monday evenings from 7.00pm. Contact Paddy O’Connell 087 968 5833.

Men’s Shed

It’s all hands on deck as the members of the Carrigaline Men’s Shed continue their major tidy-up and clean-up of their new Shed in advance of the official opening and blessing on Saturday July 8th. The Shed polytunnel in its new location will be completed and ready for use. Activities in the Shed are on the increase as more members participate in all the facilities available and new ideas are being brought forward. The Men’s Shed choir who practice every Tuesday are going on a bus trip to Kilgarvan, Kenmare and Glengarriff this Tuesday June 20th. The walking group who visited Fota last Monday meet again at the Shed at 11.00am this Monday. The men who enjoy a game of snooker meet every Thursday morning. The Men’s Shed which continues fundraising were delighted to receive a presentation of a cheque presentation of €500 from the Autism Unit of Carrigaline Community School, the result of a recent fundraiser.

Pioneers

Pioneers from many parts of Cork City and County attended the annual Diocesan Mass in St Patrick’s church in Bandon on Friday evening last. Chief Celebrant Rev Fr John Newman PP welcomed everyone and introduced his concelebrants Monsignor Kevin O’Callaghan and Fr Bartlomiej Dziedzic CC. In his homily Fr Newman spoke on the danger of excessive use of alcohol and the taking of illicit drugs. Fr Newman paid tribute to the Pioneer Association and congratulated all pioneers present. After the Mass Fr Newman presented Diamond, Gold and Silver pins and certificates. Later all who attended the ceremony were treated to refreshments in the Parish Centre by members of the Bandon Pioneer Association.

Eucharistic Procession

The weather was kind for the annual Eucharistic Procession in Carrigaline on Sunday last. Cross bearer Thos Maye led the Carrigaline Pipe Band and the procession from the Church to the Bandstand in the town park. The Monstrance with the host was carried by Monsignor Aidan O’Driscoll. The rosary was recited and the band played as they walked the route. Benediction was imparted at the Bandstand.

At the conclusion the Pipe Band played and later the Gospel choir gave a recital in the Bandstand.