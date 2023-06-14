Realignment of dangerous road improves Safety and Connectivity

14 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Realignment of N73 Road Enhances Safety and Connectivity

The Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Danny Collins has welcomed the successful completion of the realignment project on the N73 between Clogher Cross and Waterdyke. These transformative works have significantly improved safety, connectivity and travel experience for road users.

Located approximately midway along the N73 between Mallow and Mitchelstown, the project involved the construction of approximately 2.8km of new road and cycle track, incorporating both online widening and offline construction of a new carriageway. Works started on July 5th last year with the road reopening to traffic on March 20th, three months earlier than anticipated.

Mayor Collins highlighted how, “In some sections, this road was notorious for causing traffic congestion as two heavy goods vehicles struggled to pass each other without significantly reducing speed. Now, the realignment carried out on the N73 between Clogher Cross and Waterdyke, has addressed the challenges posed by the previous road configuration and will vastly enhance the journey experience for southwest-bound traffic heading towards the M8 motorway in Mitchelstown. The widening of the road and the creation of a new cycle track make it a significant safety initiative for all stakeholders.”

Deputy Chief Executive of Cork County Council James Fogarty added, ” This project is about improving the safety and driveability of the N73 for both active travel and commercial activities. The end result is a modern road, complete with an active travel facility. It will benefit all road users, whether they travel on foot, by car, bike, bus, or drive a heavy goods vehicle. Cork County Council, working closely with Transport Infrastructure Ireland, is committed to investing in the road network both in North Cork and across Cork County. ”

Mayor Collins went on to say, “The realignment of the N73 road is a testament to the commitment of Cork County Council. Funded by TII, with contractor Sorensen Civil Engineering and technical advisors Roughan & O’Donovan, this realignment has enhanced safety and fostered efficient transportation in the region. The wider carriageway, improved visibility, and the dedicated cycle track will facilitate seamless travel, mitigate congestion, and promote sustainable modes of transportation. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the development of North County Cork’s infrastructure, ensuring a safer and more connected future for all.”