PROPERTY: Bids for five-bed West Cork fixer-upper begin at €110,000

18 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

A large five-bedroom fixer-upper in an idyllic West Cork location is going under the hammer in an online auction organised by youbid.ie.

Located in the townland of Caheragh, the detached property is a former shop connected to a four-bedroom home via an internal door.

Bidding begins at €110,000.

Two of the bedrooms are doubles, with one an ensuite, and the other two are singles.

All the bedrooms, as well as the family bathroom, are located upstairs.

The living room, kitchen and dining room are on the ground floor.

Previously, the adjoining commercial unit operated as a grocery store, post office, and bakery, and includes a main shop area, back store, guest WC, side store room with delivery door, and upper store room.

There is a large enclosed garden with side access at the rear of the house as well as a spacious shed.

Agents expect a lot of interest from buyers eager to create their own dream home in a rural idyll, situated 10 km from Skibbereen and 17 km from Bantry, and which is located close to the N71 Cork to Killarney Road.

Nine lots from seven counties are going under the virtual hammer in youbid.ie’s June 29 sale.

All are listed on the platform. Documentation and brochures are available by registering on Youbid.ie or by calling 01-5676979 or info@youbid.ie