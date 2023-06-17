Micheál Martin tries out Cork City Public Bike scheme

17 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

TFI Bikes participated in last weekend’s Cork Carnival of Science. Attendees lined up to take part in the TFI Bikes Challenge – including Tánaiste Micheál Martin

This year’s STEM carnival was the largest event to take place in Fitzgerald’s Park since the World Fair in 1902. Some 20,000 attendees visited over the course of the event, creating a true carnival atmosphere.

In total over 50 exhibitors filled up Fitzgerald Park over the weekend of June 10th & 11th with interactive games, fun-filled activities, food trucks and live entertainment. There were also 18 unique science shows each day where attendees could make their own batteries and even extract DNA from a banana.

Tánaiste Martin made a surprise visit on day two of the carnival and quickly made his way to the TFI Bikes area, where a dedicated team was running competitions for the fastest cyclist all weekend long. We also ran bike repair and maintenance workshops all weekend long which proved a popular draw amongst the crowd.

Cork Carnival of Science is proudly supported by Cork City Council and Science Foundation Ireland.

About TFI Bikes

TFI Bikes are a great way to get around Cork, with stations located throughout the city to provide a healthy and convenient means of transport.

It’s a self-service bike rental service open to everyone from the age of 14.

TFI Bikes are locked into the stands at terminals and are released by the system when a bike is hired. When you’re done, the bike can be locked back into a stand at any station within the city.

An Annual Subscription is the easiest way to use TFI Bikes in the city – just present your membership card and enjoy the benefits, all year round, for just €10/year per city. The first 30-minutes of each hire is free. If you are hiring a bike for longer, a small service charge will apply.

TFI Bikes also have a useful basket on the front for a small bag, back and front lights which are lit whenever the bike is ridden and continuously variable gearing, which offers a smooth ride. There is also an Anti-Theft lock on the bike, so you have peace of mind if you need to leave the bike unattended for short periods.

The TFI Bike service is available all year round, 7 days a week, from 5am to 12.30am, although bikes can be returned to available stands at any time of the day. For more information, visit www.bikeshare.ie.