19 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Hugh Wallace calls on restorers in Cork to get involved in the next series of The Great House Revival

Now more than ever, architect and television presenter, Hugh Wallace wants to meet people who are getting creative with their housing solutions – be it a one room cottage, an abandoned hayshed or something in between, he wants to hear from you!

Produced by Animo Television, the fifth series of The Great House Revival is due to be filmed this year and applications are open to take part. Hugh and his team will follw the progress of restoration projects across the country, as owners reclaim beautiful buildings from the past to transform them into spaces for modern-day living.

Hugh Wallace said:

“I can’t wait to travel the length and breadth of Ireland once again to follow more brave restorers as they embark on their restoration journey. We’re looking for wonderful projects from Cork to showcase as many fabulous properties across the nation as possible”.

Maya Derrington, series producer and director of The Great House Revival said:

“All over Ireland there are properties in need of serious repair and love, and The Great House Revival champions the bravery of those willing to take them on. Suitable projects include any historical homes that are about to undergo a restoration: church conversions, old schoolhouses, rural Garda stations, farmhouses and farm buildings, small cottages or Georgian townhouses and smaller terraced homes. No restoration is too small!”

If you, or someone you know is about to embark on a restoration of any kind, Animo TV want to hear from you – email property@animotv.ie