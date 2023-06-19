Water off in West Cork village

19 June 2023

By Tom Collins

tom@TheCork.ie

Uisce Éireann working to restore water supply for customers in Durrus

Uisce Éireann and Cork County Council are working to restore water as quickly as possible to customers in Durrus following an operational issue at the water treatment plant.

Dedicated water services crews are on site and every effort is being made to reduce the impact on homes and businesses and restore normal water supply as quickly as possible. Works are expected to completed by 5pm. Typically, it takes two to three hours after this to restore normal supply to all customers affected by an unplanned outage.

Operations Lead for Uisce Éireann, Niall O’Riordan, said: “Uisce Éireann understands the inconvenience when an unplanned outage occurs, and we would like to thank impacted customers for their patience while we work to complete the repairs and restore normal supply as quickly as possible.

Vulnerable customers who have registered with Uisce Éireann receive direct communications from us for planned and unplanned outages lasting more than four hours.

The Uisce Éireann customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please see the Water Supply updates section of water.ie

