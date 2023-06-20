Broadband firm delivers Fibre (breakfast cereal) along with Fibre (internet)

20 June 2023

By Elaine Murphy

elaine@TheCork.ie

Virgin Media are quite literally delivering fibre to your home! To celebrate the launch of 2 Gigabit full fibre broadband to 345,000 additional homes and businesses in Ireland, Virgin Media are hand-delivering thousands of boxes of fibre cereal to homes across Cork.

The surprize deliveries will be chosen at random as locals wake up to a uniquely designed box of fibre (cereal) delivered to their doorstep between 4am-8am, with thousands of euro of ‘Golden Ticket’ prizes to be won, including for all-inclusive luxury trips on Virgin Voyage cruises, plus €500 Harvey Norman Vouchers and more.

The deliveries will happen across Cork on Tuesday June 27th. A well-known face from the area, GAA legend Patrick Horgan, has also been enlisted to help deliver the prize wielding boxes of fibre to homes across his home county.

On the same day of the thousands of home deliveries (June 27th), Patrick Horgan will also be handing out the specially designed boxes of fibre in central Cork city. Simply look for a giant, life-size red box of cereal and you’ll find him! With many more golden tickets possibly up for grabs.

Commenting on his role, Cork GAA Star Patrick Horgan said:

“I’m so excited for this day of deliveries to commence in Cork on June 27th. There will be a big Virgin Media fleet out delivering the boxes to local homes from 4am onwards, so locals will be waking up to find out if they are one of the randomly selected homes or not! And it makes it all the more exciting that there are amazing prizes up for grabs in many of the boxes”.

“If you are one of the lucky ones who also finds a golden ticket in your box of fibre, there will be instructions included on how to reclaim your prize. For anyone who wins one of the all-inclusive Virgin Voyage cruise prizes, it is always two cruise tickets won together, so you can invite a loved one with you!”

Prices for full fibre broadband start from €39 per month. To find out more, go to www.virginmedia.ie