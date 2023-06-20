HORSE RACING: Opening day at Royal Ascot

20 June 2023, 1.30pm

By Tom Collins

Sam Boswell, racing expert from online bookmakers BetVictor gives us the latest market movers ahead of the opening day at Royal Ascot.

Queen Anne Stakes – Inspiral at 2/1

The Queen Anne’s Stake is the next stop in Frankie Dettori’s farewell tour during the Royal Ascot. It gives him an excellent opportunity to get off the mark to an absolute flyer. Inspiral is the 2/1 favourite. This will be her first run in the season, but she did win at the Royal Ascot meeting last year in her seasonal re-appearance. She is the starting point for a lot of punters’ multiples involving the 52-year-old Italian jockey.

Coventry Stakes – River Tiber at 6/4

The following race is the Coventry Stakes which sees Ryan Moore, favourite to be top jockey at the meeting. Moore has one of his best rides of the day in the unbeaten River Tiber, who’s been successful twice in Ireland to date.

King’s Stand Stakes – Highfield Princess at 2/1

The King stand Stake at 3.40 is an exciting sprint. Highfield Princess, who’s improved remarkably for trainer John Quinn and is your 2 to 1 favourite and has been popular to Manaccan for John Ryan has been a notable ante post mover for ourselves.

St James’s Palace Stakes – Chaldean at 6/4

The St James Palace sees the new market 2000 Guineas winner, Chaeldean, a solid favourite under Frankie Dettori to get the better of Paddington, the Irish 2000 Guineas following at 12 to 5. Chaeldean will be looking to make it back to back wins after impressing on soft ground at New Market.

The Ascot Stakes – Bring On The Night at 15/8

Later on the card jumps, trainer Willie Mullins has the opportunity to enhance his growing royal Ascot reputation. We bring on the night not seen since finish finishing second at Royal Ascot last year returning and is a popular 15 to 8 favourite to win the Ascot Stakes at five o’clock.

The Copper Horse – Vauban at 5/4

Whilst the closing race of the day, Mullins has the huddler Vauban who is the 5 to 4 favourite and could be a horse that will end up running at the Melbourne Cup at the end of the year. Mullins is no stranger to success at big festivals and should always be respected when he teams up with top jockey Ryan Moore